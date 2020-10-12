Bulgaria’s Ambassador to Russia Atanas Krastin was summoned to the Russian Ministry of Foreign affairs, TASS informs. Ambassador Krastin was handed a diplomatic note declaring two Bulgarians diplomats persona non grata.

Russia calls the move a reciprocal measure against Sofia which recently expelled two Russian diplomats for military espionage. Back then, the spokesperson of Russia’s Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova regretted the expulsion of the diplomats and called the accusations against them “fabricated”.