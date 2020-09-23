Bulgaria's Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev has notified the Foreign Ministry of evidence gathered for intelligence activities in the country by two Russian citizens with diplomatic immunity.

The two citizens of the Russian Federation have been conducting intelligence activities for the Russian military intelligence since 2016. They sought information about plans to modernize the Bulgarian army and maintain the technical fitness of military equipment. In carrying out their illegal activities, they have been in contact with Bulgarian citizens with access to information.

The contact persons were promised and provided with financial benefits, the Prosecutor's Office announced.