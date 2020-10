603 are the newly registered cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours. 4,602 PCR tests were performed, data from the Unified Information Portal shows.

Now the number of active cases in the country is 11,228. 1,484 people are hospitalized. 79 of them are in intensive care units.

In the last 24 hours 37 people have been cured and 10 more died.