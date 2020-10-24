By order of Bulgaria's Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov, as of Sunday, October 25, the medical establishments in the districts with morbidity over 120 people per 100 thousand population suspend the planned admission of patients and the planned surgical activity.

All hospitals in the respective areas are required to open COVID-19 wards with a minimum of 10% of the total number of beds available.

In the hospitals in the districts with a morbidity of 60 to 119 people per 100 thousand population, all planned surgical activity has been suspended. They are required to open COVID-19 structures with a minimum of 5% of their total number of beds.

The ban does not apply to patients with oncological and oncohaematological diseases, as well as to assisted reproduction activities and births.