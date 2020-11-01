Bulgaria's public health system confirmed 1,803 new cases of COVID-19 in the country over the 24 hours until Saturday midnight after conducting 7,259 PCR tests.

The positivity rate for the day was 24.84 per cent. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Bulgaria has conducted 721,959 PCR tests.

The infection claimed 25 lives on Saturday, bringing the country's death toll to 1,279. A total of 2,612 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at present, including 166 people in intensive care units.

The number of people who recovered from the disease on Saturday was 168. The total number of recoveries is 20,045. The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Bulgaria since the first infections were registered in March is 52,844.