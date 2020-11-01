"The enlighteners are not only people from the past, they are here today, they are here among us. Every person in times of crisis and epidemic can be an enlightener.” This is what Prime Minister Boyko Borissov wrote on his Facebook page on the occasion of today's National Enlighteners' Day.

В Деня на народните будители – признателност към всички български просветители, духовници и герои. Будителите не са само...

According to him, doctors and teachers with their dedication and self-sacrifice best show that they are enlighteners and deserve gratitude. The Prime Minister also mentioned artists and businessmen. "Above all, everyone should be responsible, in order to be enlighteners to themselves and society," he added. According to him, there are always solutions and history does not remember those who could not find them.