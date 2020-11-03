The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 56,496 after 7,910 PCR tests identified 2,427 new infections in the 24 hours until Monday midnight.

The test positivity rate now stands at 30.68 per cent. The active cases are 34,110. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 2,841, including 180 in intensive care.

A record-high number of fatalities were reported, 51, bringing the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,349.

Another 507 COVID-19 patients recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 21,037. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among medical professionals is 2,436.