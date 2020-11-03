Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has expressed his condolences to the Austrian people after last night's terror attack in Vienna in a post in his Facebook profile. "It is important in such moments to be united and together to resist violence and terror!" Borissov wrote.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Tsveta Karayancheva, also posted a message, expressing hope that the perpetrators of the violent act would be punished with the full severity of the law. "The prayers of the Bulgarian people are with our friends in Austria. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured," Karayancheva wrote.

"There can be no justification for violence against innocent and unarmed people," Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said in a telegram of condolences to the Austrian Minister for European and International Relations Alexander Schallenberg. She underlined Bulgaria's readiness to boost joint efforts for eradicating any forms of terrorism.