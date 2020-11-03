“We are not in a capacity to approve the negotiating framework for North Macedonia as yet,” Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva said at a briefing.

In her words, the Macedonian side systematically violates the good-neighbour agreement, barriers are being created impeding Bulgarian investments, no steps are being taken to address hate speech.

“The position of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and of the Bulgarian government is a position of good will, but no compromises leading to anti-Bulgarian campaigning will be tolerated. It would be difficult for the entire European Union if we have open issues. There are such examples at the moment, and they are not pleasant,” she said.

In Ekaterina Zaharieva’s words there is still a chance of achieving agreement on the negotiating framework. “Time is running out but the fact that the German Presidency of the Council of the EU is committed to the process gives positive indications. It would be to the detriment, most of all of Skopje, if they do not wish to fit into the defined framework,” Minister Zaharieva said.

North Macedonia and Bulgaria must iron out their differences by 10 November when a meeting of the foreign ministers of the EU countries is scheduled at which the negotiating framework is to be approved.