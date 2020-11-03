From 00:00 on November 3 those entering Romania from Bulgaria, regardless of their citizenship, must present a negative result of PCR test made no more than 48 hours before the trip.

Those who do not provide such a document are to be quarantined for 14 days.

People with documents for residence in an EU Member State who will leave the country within 24 hours will be allowed to transit without a PCR test.

The restriction does not apply to drivers who transport passengers or goods, to officials, border security guards, medical professionals, participants in international sporting and cultural events.