The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 72,184 after 13,849 PCR tests identified 3,839 new infections in the 24 hours until Friday midnight, according to the data from the health authorities. The test positivity rate now stands at around 28 per cent.



The active cases are 47,172. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 3,563, including 257 in intensive care.



Fifty-eight more fatalities were reported, and the death toll now stands at 1,576. Another 727 COVID-19 patients recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 23,436.



The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among medical professionals is 2,901.



