The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 74,485 after 8,702 PCR tests identified 2,301 new infections in the past 24 hours, according to the data. The test positivity rate now stands at around 26,44 per cent.

Fifty-six more fatalities were reported, and the death toll now stands at 1,632. The active cases are 49,048. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 3,715, including 271 in intensive care



Another 369 COVID-19 patients recovered over the last 24 hours.