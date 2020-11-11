From November 12 to 30, by order of the Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov, additional anti-epidemic measures will be introduced on the territory of Bulgaria. Attendance classes for students from 5th to 12th grade in areas with a morbidity of over 119.9 per 100 thousand population and 15% absent from classes due to symptoms of COVID-19 are suspended.

4390 new cases of COVID-19 reported

Restaurants and entertainment establishments can work only between 06.00 and 23.30. During the other hours only home deliveries are allowed.

In the hours between 8.00 and 10.00 "green corridors" are organized in the shops only for people over 65 years of age.

Minors may visit shopping malls only if accompanied by an adult.

There will be no scheduled admission of patients to hospitals until November 30, except for patients in need of transplant-related activities and under onco-hematological treatment.