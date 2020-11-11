Over the past 24 hours a total of 4,390 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed out of 11,088 PCR tests, and the positivity rate was 39.67 per cent, according to the data.

The total number of people infected with the coronavirus in Bulgaria reached 83,366, and 55,716 of them are active cases.

Prime Minister Borissov with second negative COVID-19 test

The number of hospitalized patients reached 4,176, of whom 280 are in intensive care units. Over the past 24 hours the number of recoveries rose by 516, reaching a total of 25,799.

With 80 new fatalities since yesterday, Bulgaria's death toll to COVID-19 now stands at 1,851 people.