The number of coronavirus cases registered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours is 3,414. 72 infected patients lost their lives, data from the Unified Information Portal shows. 8885 PCR tests were performed.

873 more people have recovered.

Currently, the active COVID-19 cases in the coutry are 61,168 active cases. 4768 of the patients are hospitalized, 284 of them - in intensive care units.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the most infected people are 40-49-years-old.