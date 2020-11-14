4,212 is the number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases out of 12,413 PCR tests performed over the past 24 hours in Bulgaria, Single Coronavirus Information Portal data shows.

34% of the tests performed have returned positive. The highest number of new infections is in Sofia – 1,231 cases, Varna - 429 and Plovdiv- 320.

85 have died, 682 have recovered, and 4,949 patients with coronavirus are being treated in hospital, 288 of them in intensive care.

139 is the number of newly registered infections among medical staff bringing the number of COVID-19 cases among medical workers since the start of the pandemic up to 3,785.