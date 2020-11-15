2498 new cases of coronavirus have been identified in the past 24 hours, according to data from the Single Information Portal. After 6450 PCR tests performed, 39% turned positive.

The highest number of newly infected people is once again in Sofia - 811, followed by Plovdiv with 269 and Varna with 172.

The number of hospitalized patients has been growing - 5166, as 295 are in intensive care. 36 people passed away and 536 recovered.

68 medics were found to be infected with coronavirus and their number since the beginning of the epidemic has reached 3826.