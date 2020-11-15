The first batches of the Pfizer vaccine will most likely arrive in Bulgaria in December, Dr. Rumen Hichev, head of a group at the crisis headquarters at the US Department of Health, has told NOVA.

Because of "technological challenges", the doctor expects this process to take up to three months.

"The realistic time frame for the vaccine to reach a large number of users is the end of March," he said. Dr. Rumen Hichev has recommended that people be vaccinated. "Over 90% is a great success rate and if implemented on a large scale, the problem with the pandemic should be solved," the doctor said.