"We provide an additional BGN 80 million for the Operational Program "Human Resources Development". These funds will cover the payments of all frontline medics fighting the pandemic". That was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev during the government meeting on Wednesday.



The cabinet approved changes in the indicative financial allocation under the 2014-2020 operational programs of funds from the new EC REACT-EU instrument, in support of overcoming the effects of the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding from REACT-EU under the Operational Program "Human Resources Development" (OPHRD) is increased by BGN 80 million. The money provided will support the healthcare system.