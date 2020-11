US Ambassador to Bulgaria Herro Mustafa joined the #ТиСиСупергерой (You are a superhero) campaign to raise awareness of how each one of us can save lives.

"Check out their website: https://tisisupergeroi.bg/ and find your own best way to take part in the campaign. The superheroes wear masks. You can be a superhero too!", wrote the Ambassador on the Embassy's official Facebook page.