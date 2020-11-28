All employees from the businesses closed due to the anti-epidemic measures will receive daily compensation of BGN 24. The financial support is to be povided in the period November 27 - December 21.

The compensation will be given to those employed in bars, pubs, cafes, language and other educational centres, kindergartens and nurseries, organizers of congress and conference events, various trainings, museums and theatres.

If COVID-19 restrictive measures are extended, employees will be allowed to receive financial support for no more than 60 days.

