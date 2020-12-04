The new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria are 3280, as 205 of them are among medical staff. This is shown by the data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal for the past 24 hours.

Out of 9082 PCR tests, 36% were positive. A total of 6766 patients with COVID-19 are in hospital, as 523 are in intensive care wards. 1,935 people recovered in the past day and 156 patients passed away.

Most of the newly infected people are in Sofia - 550, followed by Burgas with 378 and Varna with 359 cases.