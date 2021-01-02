Bulgaria has registered 274 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours from a total of 2,447 tests performed - 1,831 with PCR and 616 with antigen tests, according to data from the Unified Information Portal. This means that 11% of the tested gave a positive result. The highest number of newly infected people is in Sofia - 76, followed by Varna - 44 and Burgas - 35.

There are 8 new cases of infection among medical staff in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected healthcare workers to 8,919.

816 people have been cured and 28 persons have died in the past day. There are currently 4,747 patients treated in hospital - 462 of them in intensive care units.

The number of active cases in Bulgaria is now 74,593. The positive cases since the beginning of the epidemic now number 202,540.

So far, 4,739 people in Bulgaria have been vaccinated.



