552 new cases of coronavirus were registered in the past 24 hours after 8,850 tests, according to the Single Information Portal. 6 percent of the samples were positive.

The highest number of newly infected people is in Sofia - 103, followed by Burgas - 84 and Plovdiv - 49. The number of recoveries was 5,660.

61 people passed away and 3,500 patients are being treated in hospital as 343 of them are in intensive care wards. 17 medics have become infected and their total number reached 9,256. So far, 18,126 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, as 452 of the vaccinations were made in the past 24 hours.