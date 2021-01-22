Unfortunately, the virus mutates and there is no general rule available, Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov commented after the online meeting of the European Council.

"The EU member states act as the situation allows. Bulgaria has taken the right approach to mobilize the society and ensure physical distance. Our anti-epidemic measures are extremely liberal as compared to other countries", the PM added.

Vaccination in Bulgaria is carried out in the most reasonable, balanced and correct manner. Moreover, the citizens who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are guaranteed to get the second dose, Premier Borissov added.