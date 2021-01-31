A contract with a seventh manufacturer of COVID-19 vaccine is about to be signed, Professor Ventsislav Mutafchiyski, head of the National Coronavirus Headquarters, said for BNR.

Bulgaria should receive 18 million vaccines by the end of 2021, announced General Mutafchiyski.

In his view, the vaccination plan is well-balanced, but will be updated with the inclusion of the members of the election commissions. As for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, Ventsislav Mutafchiyski clarifies that this company recommends that its vaccine is not administered to people over 55, because few people from this age group were included in the clinical trials.

A balance between peoples’ desire to live a normal life and their desire to be protected from the virus must be found, Professor Mutafchiyski commented.