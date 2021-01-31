349 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 4,532 tests performed, indicate data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal. The highest number of new infections was reported in Sofia-97, followed by Burgas-43 and Kyustendil-27.

1,354 people have recovered and 20 patients have died in the past 24 hours. 2,866 patients are in hospital, including 263 in intensive care wards.

Four medics have tested positive for COVID-19, thus bringing the total number of medics diagnosed with the novel coronavirus to 9,506.

215 people have been inoculated against COVID-19. A total of 41,020 people have been inoculated until now. 13,063 people have already received their second COVID-19 vaccine.