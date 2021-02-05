A total of 276 vaccination sites will be opened in Bulgaria and their addresses will be uploaded on a special online platform. That was announced by the Health Minister Prof. Kostadin Angelov on Friday.

Speaking in the National Assembly he underlined that the ministry is to launch an information campaign on the benefits of vaccination.

"Medics who are vaccinated will talk about the benefits of the process in special videos that are going to be posted on Facebook," the minister explained.

"We are also working with Google to create an interactive map where all vaccination centers in the country will be designated," Prof. Angelov added.