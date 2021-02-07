Bulgaria has registered a total of 493 new cases of COVID-19, which is a little over 8% of the 5,733 tests performed in the past 24 hours. The new cases among medical staff are 12.

There are currently 3,133 patients with COVID-19 in hospitals, of which 281 are in intensive care units. 161 people recovered and 9 patients died.



The highest number of new infections is registered in Sofia, Burgas and Pazardzhik.

156 people were vaccinated yesterday and with them the total number of vaccinations administered until today exceeds 57,000. Of them, the persons immunized with the second dose of the vaccine are 30.5%.