The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca will be administered to medical professionals, law enforcement officials and employees of national security agencies in Bulgaria. The first doses of the vaccine arrived in Bulgaria late on Saturday night as the official information is that there are no restrictions to its administering.

The AstraZeneca vaccine can be administered to people over the age of 18, said Bogdan Kirilov, executive director of the Bulgarian Drug Agency. In clinical trials, participants over the age of 55 were a smaller number, which does not allow for making an assessment of its effectiveness. Kirilov pointed out that a study was done for this age group on the basis of immune response and safety, and no differences were reported compared to the other groups.

According to him, this enables the experts of the European Medicines Agency to give a recommendation for the administration of the vaccine.