182 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 2,663 tests performed, indicate data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal. 6.8% of the tests have returned positive results. The highest number of new infections was reported in Sofia-80, followed by Blagoevgrad-27 and Kyustendil-14.

20 patients have died and 60 people have recovered in the past 24 hours. 3,126 patients are being treated in hospital, including 278 in intensive care wards.

The total number of inoculations in Bulgaria amounts to 57,038. 17,392 Bulgarians have received their second doze of COVID-19 vaccine.