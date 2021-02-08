More than EUR 413 million has been granted under the 60/40 wage support scheme during the coronavirus pandemic, announced Bulgaria’s National Social Security Institute. 11,925 employers were supported and 265,137 people preserved their jobs as of February 2, reads the announcement of NSSI.

The largest amount was paid to people employed at the processing industry, followed by the hospitality industry, trade, mining, transport and postal services.

Most companies that received assistance under the 60/40 measure were registered in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia.