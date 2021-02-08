Introducing new restrictions in Bulgaria is not currently necessary, although there has been a gradual rise in number of Covid-19 cases. This was what Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said at a working meeting with the participation of Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov, Minister of Economy, Lachezar Borisov, representatives of the National Operational Headquarters and the Vaccine Task Force.

"In Bulgaria, we apply the most liberal measures possible, no matter how much some challenge them", the Prime Minister said. Businesses where many people interact together were limited, which allowed citizens to move freely, he added

According to the head of the Operational Headquarters, Ventsislav Mutafchiyski, the number of patients with coronavirus in hospitals has increased by 10% for a week and the rise in morbidity on a 14-day basis has reached about 40%. At the same time the vaccination process in Bulgaria has been gaining speed.