There have been 1,115 new cases of coronavirus registered in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours. About 9.6% of the 11,637 samples tested were positive, updated data published on the Single Information Portal at midnight show.

During the past 24 hours most of the new cases were in Sofia - 275, followed by the districts of Burgas - 129, and Blagoevgrad - 74.

There are 3,057 patients with coronavirus infection in hospitals, as 274 of them are in intensive care wards. 804 people have recovered during day, while 89 passed away.

1850 people have been vaccinated for 24 hours. The total number of people who have received a second dose of the vaccine has already reached 17,481.