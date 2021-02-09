Photo: Archive
Another 6,000 doses of Moderna are expected to arrive in Bulgaria this week
Another 17,550 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccines against COVID-19 have been delivered to Bulgaria. The delivery was delayed yesterday because of bad weather in Germany.
From the logistics center of Sofia Airport, the vaccines will be distributed to all parts of the country, the Ministry of Health said.
Another 6,000 doses of the vaccine of American pharmaceutical company Moderna are expected to arrive in Bulgaria this week.