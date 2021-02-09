Construction, reconstruction and repair of the sites of the emergency medical care system in Bulgaria begins. The Health Minister Prof. Kostadin Angelov will give start to a major investment project funded by the EU under the Operational Program "Regions in Growth" 2014-2020. For the branch in Byala an entirely new building is to be constructed.



With a budget of over 838,000 euros, the project will completely renovate and modernize 237 emergency medical care facilities, including the 27 emergency medical care centres with their 170 branches, 6 outsourced teams in the municipalities, as well as the 34 emergency departments in the state medical institutions, the Ministry of Health announced.