According to the certificate issued in the region of Gilgit-Baltistan and the hospital in the town of Skardu the cause of death is head trauma, multiple fractures and severe blood loss, and the incident was caused by a broken safety rope.

Immediately after news of the incident broke a Pakistani climbing organization tweeted that the cause was a broken rope, though the company which organized the expedition, Seven Summit Treks, denied this information stating that the incident was probably caused by a mistake while changing safety from one rope to the next.