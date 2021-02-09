“If on 11 February the 14-day figures on the spread of COVID-19 are under 200 infections per 100,000 people we shall not seek new measures. The healthcare system is capable of coping with such figures,” Health Minister Prof. Kostadin Angelov said in the town of Byala where the start was given to a major project for the modernization of emergency medical aid in the country.

“We are not considering the possibility of admission to the territory of the country with an antigen test. The only possible decision at the moment – and it is a European decision – is for entry into Bulgaria to be allowed with a PCR test,” Minister Angelov said, and added that antigen tests are used for screening and not for diagnostics.