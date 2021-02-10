A total of 1,212 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. The positive results are slightly over 9 percent of all 13,228 tests.

The deceased are 62 bringing the total number of the victims of the epidemic in the country to 9,482.

In the last 24 hours 459 people have been reported as cured.

3,129 patients are now in hospitals, 266 of them - in intensive care units.

In the last 24 hours, 3,540 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been given.