Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov ordered a “green corridor” to be provided for all the people who want to be vaccinated. He demanded that no less than 10,000 people be vaccinated every day.

The Director of "Pirogov" emergency hospital - Prof. Asen Baltov, said five vaccination centres have already been opened there.

At the working meeting with the National Coronavirus Operational Headquarters Borissov assured that the anti-epidemic measures in the country will not be tightened.

The head of the National Operational Headquarters Prof. Ventsislav Mutafchyiski reported a decline in the percentage of coronavirus deaths.