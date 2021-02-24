Restaurants and gambling halls in Bulgaria are to reopen on March 1 and the night clubs – on April 1. That was announced by the Prime Minister Boyko Borissov at the Council of Ministers’ meeting on Wednesday.

"With nearly 150,000 Bulgarians vaccinated so far, and with this rate of vaccination, restaurants and gambling halls will open on March 1 and the nightclubs - on April 1," Borissov said.

"The current strictly observed measures in Bulgaria, which are also the most liberal in Europe, allow people to live normally," Prime minister added.