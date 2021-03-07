Bulgaria has reported 1,426 new cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, with 10,473 tests performed. 13.6% of the samples returned positive, according to the National Coronavirus Information Portal.

The highest number of infections is registered in Sofia - 406, followed by Burgas - 127 and Varna - 112. There are currently 5,629 patients in hospitals, as 452 are in intensive care units.

In the past day, 584 patients were discharged from hospital and 22 people died.

A total of 2,654 people received a vaccination jab, thus bringing the total number of vaccinated persons to 287,000.