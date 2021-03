Three light earthquakes have been registered in Bulgaria’s Haskovo region in the last 24 hours, the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography informs.

The most powerful quake measuring 2,8 on the Richter scale was registered at 1.38 a.m. on Monday with an epicenter 7.2 km of the town of Merichleri. It was felt in the villages of Krum and Dobrich.

There are no reports of material damages.