On March 8 a year ago in Bulgaria, the first cases of coronavirus infection were registered and they are already over 260,000. COVID-19 is likely to become seasonal, said Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, director of the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, in an interview for BNR.

"There is currently no circulation of a variant of the coronavirus that has reached epidemic distribution and requires a new vaccine. If necessary, companies producing current vaccines can prepare a vaccine against the 'mutation' within a week," the professor said.

According to Kantardzhiev, when a new variant emerges, which has an epidemic size, a third vaccination may be necessary in the autumn.