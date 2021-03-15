Bulgaria has reported 679 new cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours, the National Coronavirus Information Portal shows. 18% of the 3,759 tests performed returned positive.

A total of 278,557 cases of infection have been identified since the beginning of the pandemic.

42,090 are the active cases as of March 15. Most new infections are recorded in Sofia - 223, Varna - 61 and Burgas - 56.

51 people died in the last 24 hours with an established coronavirus infection. 584 patients were cured.

7,101 patients with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized, with 533 patients in intensive care units.

The newly vaccinated persons for the past day are 975. The total number of vaccinations has reached 338,879. With a second dose since the beginning of the immunization campaign are 58,417 people.