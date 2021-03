A shipment of 21,060 doses of the Pfizer vaccine has arrived in Bulgaria, Bogdan Kirilov, director of the Bulgarian Drug Agency, told NOVA.

On March 19, another 33,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine will arrive. Another 51,060 are expected after March 21. There are also deliveries from AstraZeneca.

A total of 480,000 doses are expected to arrive by the end of March, Kirilov explained.