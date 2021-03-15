Bulgaria's Burgas Airport will be closed until March 27. The reason is planned construction and repair activities related to the rehabilitation of the airport runways.

All planned flights during the repair works will be cancelled or redirected to Varna Airport, BTA reported.



The rehabilitation is carried out before the beginning of the summer tourist season, which this year will start later for the Burgas airport. The first charter flights are expected only in June, as so far the highest number of bookings are from the UK. In the summer Burgas Airport will offer direct flights to 9 cities in the UK.

There is also increased interest in Bulgaria's Southern Black Sea coast from Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria.