Bulgarians who live in 69 coutries will be able to vote in the upcoming parliamentary elections on April 4.

There will be no polling stations in Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Afghanistan, Pakistan, North Korea, Mongolia, the Vatican, Vietnam, Palestine, Indonesia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Foreign Ministry announced.

The authorities in the cities of Chemnitz, Konstanz, Lubeck, Ditzenbach, Hamm, Bielefeld, Saarbrücken in Germany, Norrebro in Denmark, and Florence, Colleferro in Italy, have not yet decided whether to allow opening of polling stations. It is to become clear by March 19.