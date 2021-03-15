Maria Bakalova has become the first Bulgarian actress nominated for an Oscar. She will compete in the supporting female role category for her role alongside Sacha Baron Cohen in the satirical mockumentary Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Her competitors for the prestigious prize are Glenn Close, Olivia Colman, Amanda Seyfried and Yuh-Jung Youn.

Maria's on-screen partner Sacha Baron Cohen was nominated for his role in “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” but also picked up a nom for Adapted Screenplay for the “Borat” sequel.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas announced the Academy Awards nominations in a two-part livestream on Monday.

The 2021 show will be held on April 25.