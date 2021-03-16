The e-service of the National Revenue Agency (NRA) – pre-filled personal income tax returns for persons in Bulgaria is available as of today.

They will be available on the e-services portal and will also include data received by the NRA concerning cash on delivery online sales for 2020.

Each person will have to enter information whether the sums from online trade are from the sale of personal property or from sales of goods for profit.

The sums from the sale of goods for profit will have to be indicated by the natural persons in their tax returns.